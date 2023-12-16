Call for shots fired turns into police pursuit of mini bike riders in Ottawa County

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in Ottawa County took one person into custody Saturday morning after a 911 call for shots fired turned into a police pursuit.

The Sheriff's Office says a call about shot fired in the area of North Division Avenue and Ottawa Beach Road came in just before 3 a.m. Saturday. The caller told emergency dispatchers she heard several shots fired before engines revved and tires squealed.

The first deputies on the scene spotted 2 men speeding away on mini bikes. Deputies followed in pursuit, ordering the men to pull over. According to the Sheriff's Office the men did not stop, but instead split up. One rider was able to evade deputies, the other was stopped and taken into custody.

He is being held on charges unrelated to the shots fired call.

So far investigators have not found any evidence that shots were fired and no other reports of gunshots have come in.

