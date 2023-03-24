Bystanders use rowboat to rescue crash victim from Allendale Twp. pond

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A crash victim is safe after his vehicle ended up in a pond Friday afternoon, thanks to Good Samaritans who were nearby at the time.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the crash happened before 1 p.m. in Allendale Township near 60th Avenue and Warner Street.

We’re told an 83-year-old Coopersville man traveled north on 60th Avenue when his car left the road, drove through a field and wound up in a pond.

Bystanders at the crash scene used a rowboat to reach the car and bring the driver to safety before the car sank, deputies explain.

The sheriff’s office says the driver was taken to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

OCSO’s dive team has since taken the car out of the pond.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube