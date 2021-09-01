Bridge work to resume on US-31 and M-104 in Grand Haven and Spring Lake

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Traffic interruptions can be expected to resume in Grand Haven and Spring Lake as the Michigan Department of Transportation continues its project to repair six bridges on US-31 and M-104 at the Grand River.

The most notable change drivers will see is the shift of northbound traffic on US-31 over to the southbound lanes between Jackson Street to the south and 5th Street to the north.

The bridges include the drawbridge on US-31 (technically called a bascule bridge) over the main channel of the Grand River, the US-31 bridge over the south channel of the river, US-31 over the M-104 ramps, US-31 over 3rd Street in Ferrysburg, and M-104 over the Spring Lake channel.

For repairs to the M-104 bridge, traffic on eastbound M-104 will be shifted to the westbound side.

Work will resume on Wednesday, September 8, and continue intermittently until June 2023.

Drivers got a sample in the spring of this year of the kind of traffic interruptions this project will create. It was common to sit in a traffic jam on southbound US-31 in Ferrysburg.

The project was paused in early June to avoid interfering with summer tourism traffic. As a result, the repair project will stretch through the 2022 construction season and end in June 2023.

MiDrive project map