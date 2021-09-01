Watch
Bridge work to resume on US-31 and M-104 in Grand Haven and Spring Lake

Grand Haven Drawbridge
The U.S. 31 drawbridge over the Grand River in Grand Haven is one of the state's largest bridges.
DRAWBRIDGE 07102021
Posted at 9:42 AM, Sep 01, 2021
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Traffic interruptions can be expected to resume in Grand Haven and Spring Lake as the Michigan Department of Transportation continues its project to repair six bridges on US-31 and M-104 at the Grand River.

The most notable change drivers will see is the shift of northbound traffic on US-31 over to the southbound lanes between Jackson Street to the south and 5th Street to the north.

The bridges include the drawbridge on US-31 (technically called a bascule bridge) over the main channel of the Grand River, the US-31 bridge over the south channel of the river, US-31 over the M-104 ramps, US-31 over 3rd Street in Ferrysburg, and M-104 over the Spring Lake channel.

For repairs to the M-104 bridge, traffic on eastbound M-104 will be shifted to the westbound side.

Work will resume on Wednesday, September 8, and continue intermittently until June 2023.

Drivers got a sample in the spring of this year of the kind of traffic interruptions this project will create. It was common to sit in a traffic jam on southbound US-31 in Ferrysburg.

The project was paused in early June to avoid interfering with summer tourism traffic. As a result, the repair project will stretch through the 2022 construction season and end in June 2023.

