Boil water advisory issued for entire city of Coopersville

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — A boil water advisory has been issued for the entire city of Coopersville, city officials tell us.

The City explains that a drop in pressure in Coopersville’s water may have led to bacterial contamination.

Officials advise residents to boil water for a full minute and allow the water to cool before consumption or use, adding that residents should continue to do so until further notice.

The advisory is a precautionary measure following a leak in the main transmission under 60th Avenue, according to the City of Coopersville, who say they are currently working to restore the city’s water pressure.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube