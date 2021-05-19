Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Boil water advisory issued for entire city of Coopersville

items.[0].image.alt
Ryan Beard/Scripps National News Team
Running water
Posted at 7:49 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 19:49:10-04

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — A boil water advisory has been issued for the entire city of Coopersville, city officials tell us.

The City explains that a drop in pressure in Coopersville’s water may have led to bacterial contamination.

Officials advise residents to boil water for a full minute and allow the water to cool before consumption or use, adding that residents should continue to do so until further notice.

The advisory is a precautionary measure following a leak in the main transmission under 60th Avenue, according to the City of Coopersville, who say they are currently working to restore the city’s water pressure.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time