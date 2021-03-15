Body found in Grand River on Saturday identified as missing man

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The body found Saturday in the Grand River is a man who was last seen 4 months ago.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says an autopsy positively identified the body as Thomas Kasack. The 36-year-old went missing on November 13, 2020. The last time anyone saw him alive was November 12, when he was walking on Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale Township.

Kasack's body was recovered out of the river just east of the 68th Avenue bridge.

Investigators say no foul play is suspected, but exactly what happened to Kasack remains a mystery.

