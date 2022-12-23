Blizzard is 'snow' big deal for these Grand Haven businesses

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — While the blizzard continued to pound Grand Haven on Friday, some businesses decided to still remain open.

One of them is Patricia’s Chocolates, which is located in downtown Grand Haven.

“We have customers that are depending on getting their last-minute chocolate fixes from us,” said Patricia’s Chocolates owner Patty Christopher. “So we had to be here. So we do not have all our employees though, because they couldn’t make it in.”

Despite opening her shop on Friday, Christopher says that her commute wasn’t easy.

“The roads were plowed, main roads,” said Christopher. “Intersections were salted, but pretty slippery. And, um, whiteouts. Lots of whiteouts.”

Another Grand Haven business that decided to stay open was The Surf Shop.

“The winter weather, well, we were dependent on the snow melt system here in Grand Haven,” said The Surf Shop owner Laura Girard. “Mother of nature, of course, has let us know who’s slipping out. So, snow melt is just trying to catch up.”

To prepare for customers, Girard said she shoveled as much as she could. She also says that she is used to the state’s winter weather.

“I’ve lived in Michigan my whole life, so you just, you just roll with it just like everything else.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube