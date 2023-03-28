Blendon, multiple townships battle early morning pole barn fire

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four fire departments were called to an early morning fire Tuesday.

Ottawa County Dispatch tells FOX 17 Blendon Township Firefighters were called to a home just down the street from the station— on 54th Ave just south of Tyler Street.

A 40'x60' pole barn was on fire when units arrived just after 6:30 a.m., prompting a call for aid from Allendale, Zeeland, and Georgetown.

No injuries have been reported, and no animals were known to be inside at the time of the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.