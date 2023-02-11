Bicyclist hit, injured by car in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A bicyclist is hurt after getting hit by a car in Holland Township Saturday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the car was traveling out of a Lowe’s parking lot toward Felch Street at around 2:30 p.m. when it had the green light to proceed.

That was when the bicyclist rode into the car’s path and was struck, deputies explain.

The bicyclist, described as a 26-year-old man, was hospitalized to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver was unharmed.

The crash is currently under investigation.

