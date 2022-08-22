Beloved Hudsonville bus driver passes away on 1st day of school

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Students and staff at Hudsonville Public Schools (HPS) are mourning the loss of one of their bus drivers.

Randy Tibbe passed away after encountering a medical emergency Monday morning, school officials say.

We’re told he was not driving when the incident occurred and that no students were around when he passed.

HPS says Randy had a notable sense of humor and transported students to school every day with their safety at top of mind.

School officials say counselors and social workers are on hand to help those who require their services.

