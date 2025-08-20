Back on Campus: College move-in week underway for many Michigan colleges & universities

ALLENDALE, Mich — If you live in a college town here in Michigan, brace yourself because move-in week starts today for many of our esteemed places of higher education.

College Move-In Start Dates:



Michigan Tech - August 18

Michigan State University - August 19

Grand Valley State University - August 20

Ferriss State University - August 21

Hope College - August 21

Western Michigan University - August 21

Eastern Michigan University - August 21

Northern Michigan University - August 21

University of Michigan - August 22

Central Michigan University - August 22

Calvin University - August 28

Jenny Hall-Jones, GVSU vice president for Student Affairs, told me that parents and first-time students should make sure they have their Student ID and a keychain for their dorm key, and remember that this can be an emotional day for everyone. Watch her interview below.

GVSU Move-In Day tips

According to the Better Business Bureau, students moving back to campus present a prime opportunity for scammers to steal money and information. To combat this, the BBB recommends researching any person or company that is contacting your student about a potential job.

Never share sensitive information with someone you do not trust, and be aware of any job that seems too good to be true, because chances are it probably is.

