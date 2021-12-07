Authorities say threats towards Ottawa County Schools are not credible

OTTAWA, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has concluded that threats made towards Ottawa County Schools since the night of December 5, 2021, are not credible.

Many of the threats deputies have investigated stemmed from social media posts that were passed between students in various districts.

Although all of the incidents have been thoroughly investigated and found not credible investigators continue to work closely with school officials and area agencies to identify the sources of the posts or comments.

The Sheriff's Office reminds people of the serious nature of these investigations and the potential for criminal or school consequences for those posting threatening language or making threatening comments.

Those with information are urged to share through OK2SAY (Michigan.gov), Silent Observer- 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) mosotips.com or by calling 9-1-1.