Sheriff’s office: Chinese restaurant owners targeted in multiple home invasions

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation is underway after two buildings were robbed for cash and jewelry.

The burglary happened on Jan. 14, 2022, at 10:30 p.m. near 104th Ave by Huizenga Ave in Holland Township.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the scene with an Ottawa County K-9 and attempted a track with no success.

Authorities believe the robbers parked nearby before walking to the home to start the break-in. Entry was forced into two separate buildings both of which were unoccupied at the time.

Additionally, investigators believe this incident is related to four other crimes reported in October and November of 2021. During those burglaries, cash, jewelry, and sometimes clothing were stolen without anyone being harmed. Authorities also note that in each instance the robbers appeared to target people who own restaurants offering Chinese cuisine.

The investigation is ongoing and those with information are urged to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88 SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

