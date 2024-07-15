ANOTHER CONSTRUCTION FLIP: I-196 Business Loop will change on Wednesday

ZEELAND, Mich. — Reconstruction of the I-196 Business Loop between Zeeland and Holland is ahead of schedule, so the westbound side of the highway will be closing Wednesday, July 17.

The project to rebuild the divided highway connecting Zeeland and Holland is in two phases. The eastbound lanes have been closed from US-31 to 88th Avenue since April, and the plan was to be finished with Phase 1 on August 1.

But Phase 2 will begin about two weeks early, says the Michigan Department of Transportation.

That means another major adjustment for drivers.

Sometime after 9 a.m. Wednesday (7/17), the eastbound lanes will open. And the westbound lanes from 96th Avenue to US-31 will close and remain closed through early November.

The detour to get from points east of Zeeland to the Holland area involves remaining on I-196 and exiting at Adams Street Exit 52 and heading west to Holland. Adams Street becomes 16th Street in Holland.

Ramps that have been closed at the interchange of US-31 and the I-196 Business Loop will be open by 3 p.m. Wednesday (7/17). But these ramps will then close:



I-196 BL westbound to US-31 northbound.

I-196 BL westbound to US-31 southbound.

The exit and entrance ramps on US-31 southbound at Chicago Drive (I-196 BL) will remain open.