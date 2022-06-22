Sheriff: Allendale Twp. road closure after two-car crash, several injuries

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County Central Dispatch says a crash shut down 68th Avenue Wednesday evening.

Dispatch is asking drivers to avoid 68th Avenue between Lake Michigan Drive and Pierce Street in Allendale Township.

They say the road is closed until further notice after a two-car crash.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office told FOX 17 there are several injuries and, as of 6:15 p.m., first responders are still at the scene.

FOX 17 is working to get more details about the crash. We will update you when the road is reopened.

** This is a developing story. **

