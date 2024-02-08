Affordable housing project to add 53 new homes in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Samaritas began construction on a new affordable housing community in Spring Lake Thursday afternoon.

The $16.4 million project will include 53 units to serve the lakeshore area.

It’s the 17th community Samaritas built in recent years, with plans to double that number within the next decade.

“So that's really, you know, the people that are working in the local stores that are, you know, the librarian, the teacher, people that are just like you and me that struggle to find affordable options for housing,” says Executive Director Joel Lautenbach. “So that's really what we're trying to address here in Spring Lake.”

