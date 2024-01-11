Grand Rapids mayor tours Garfield Park affordable housing project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss toured the new homes going up in the Garfield Park neighborhood Thursday.

The groundbreaking for Dwelling Place’s 2080 Union Housing Development was held back in August.

The project comes from a community land trust with the goal of adding more affordable housing in the city.

Five model homes are up right now but there will be 42 homes once the project is finished.

Mayor Bliss tells us the affordable housing project was a long time coming.

“These are affordable; they will stay affordable; they will stay affordable for generations to come,” says Bliss. “Families will be able to buy these homes and really build deeper roots in our community and have a great neighborhood to live in.”

FOX 17

City officials are collaborating with Dwelling Place to help families make down payments.

Visit Dwelling Place’s website for more information on how to reserve one of the new homes.

