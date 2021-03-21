Menu

Accident in Holland Township results in life-threatening injuries for motorcyclist

Posted at 3:35 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 15:35:27-04

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office a car-vs-motorcycle accident resulted in some life-threatening injuries today on Lakewood Blvd near North Park Dr. in Holland Township.

The investigation shows a motorcycle driven by a Zeeland City resident, 26, was west bound on Lakewood Blvd. The rider was not wearing a helmet and struck a Honda Civic making a turn.

The driver of the Honda Civic had minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reports. The motorcyclist was transported to Spectrum Butterworth hospital by Aero Med with life threatening injuries.

The accident is still being investigated.

