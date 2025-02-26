'Abhorrent and historically false': Ottawa County GOP denounces delegate's pro-Hitler social media posts

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Repubican Party is denouncing social media posts by one of its precinct delegates that supported Adolf Hitler and denied the Holocaust.

Earlier this month, Ryan Anderson, the Chester Township Precinct 1 Republican delegate, posted on his personal Facebook page, calling Hitler a hero and claiming the Holocaust didn’t happen.

While the county's party chairman told FOX 17 earlier this week Anderson's posts would be under review, a new statement from the party's executive committee condemned his words.

"These statements are not only abhorrent and historically false but also wholly inconsistent with the beliefs and values of the Republican Party," read the statement.

"We honor the memory of the six million Jewish men, women, and children who perished in the Holocaust, along with the countless other innocent victims of Nazi tyranny," continued the statement. "The Nazi regime represents one of the darkest chapters in human history, and any attempt to glorify its leader or deny its atrocities is an affront to truth and human dignity."

FOX 17 spoke with Anderson earlier this week. He denied supporting the Nazi party.

“I just like to say that I'm not a Nazi. I don't hate anybody, and that anyone who would imply such things about myself are woefully misguided and are making erroneous presumptions about my character,” Anderson told FOX 17. “When I discover the truth, I think it is helpful for my community to be made aware of those things.”

Anderson's role as a precinct delegate is to liaison between the party and his neighbors with the aim of turning out the Republican vote on election day. He would also be a voting member during conventions for the Ottawa County Republican Party where party leadership is elected and delegates to the GOP state convention are nominated.

Wednesday's statement by the Ottawa County Republican Party recommitted to a review of Anderson's posts through its accountability committee.

Read the party's statement in full below

The Ottawa County Republican Party unequivocally condemns the statements made by Ryan Anderson, a precinct delegate in Chester Township, in which he expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler and denied the Holocaust. These statements are not only abhorrent and historically false but also wholly inconsistent with the beliefs and values of the Republican Party.

The Republican Party stands for liberty, justice, and the unalienable rights granted to all people by our Creator. We honor the memory of the six million Jewish men, women, and children who perished in the Holocaust, along with the countless other innocent victims of Nazi tyranny. The Nazi regime represents one of the darkest chapters in human history, and any attempt to glorify its leader or deny its atrocities is an affront to truth and human dignity.

Furthermore, these statements dishonor the courageous service and sacrifice of the American soldiers who fought and died to defeat Nazi Germany and liberate survivors from concentration camps. Our party stands with the Jewish community and all those who uphold historical truth and moral righteousness.

As outlined in our resolution on accountability, the Ottawa County Republican Party holds all party representatives to the highest standards of integrity, honesty, and ethical conduct. The matter has been referred to our Accountability Committee for review, and we will take appropriate action in accordance with our party's principles.

The Ottawa County Republican Party remains committed to advancing constitutional, America First policies that promote freedom, opportunity, and respect for all individuals. We reject any ideology that aligns with the regime responsible for the Holocaust and reaffirm our steadfast commitment to truth, justice, and the foundational values of our nation. Ottawa County Republican Party Executive Committee

