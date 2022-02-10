82-year-old West Olive man dies in Olive Township crash

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 82-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Olive Township Thursday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near the intersection of Tyler Street and 120th Avenue shortly after 12 p.m.

We’re told witnesses saw the West Olive resident drive south on 120th Avenue in a 2001 Buick LaSabre when he drove off the road and crashed into a ditch. The man reportedly traveled a few more yards before coming to a stop against a handful of trees.

The crash is currently under investigation.

