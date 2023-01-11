82-year-old suspect in Holland Twp. standoff identified, charged

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man accused of barricading himself inside a Holland Township business and threatening its employees has been charged.

The incident occurred Monday morning at Property Law Solutions, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say an 82-year-old man walked into the building before noon on Jan. 9 brandishing a pair of knives. He reportedly held someone hostage for a short time before deputies arrived on scene.

All of the business’s employees were evacuated, and no one was harmed.

The suspect was arrested following an hours-long standoff, the sheriff’s office explains.

We’re told the man, who has since been identified as Philip Sheridan, was charged Tuesday with unlawful imprisonment and felonious assault. He is currently lodged at the Ottawa County Jail on a $25,000 cash/surety bond.

