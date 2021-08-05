74-year-old Spring Lake woman seriously injured in Ottawa County crash

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 74-year-old Spring Lake woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Spring Lake Township Thursday afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the crash happened on 174th Avenue and Taft Street.

The woman was driving east on Taft Street when she drove past the stop sign and was subsequently struck by a northbound vehicle in the passenger side, the sheriff’s office explains.

The other driver, a 75-year-old Norton Shores man, was uninjured in the crash, but the Spring Lake woman was seriously injured, authorities say. We're told she was alert during the aftermath before she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Speed, drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash, which is currently under investigation.

