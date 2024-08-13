7 people, including children injured in serious crash in Ottawa County

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At least seven people are injured after a crash late Tuesday morning in Ottawa County.

The intersection of 72nd Avenue and Tyler Street in Blendon Township is closed following a crash between multiple vehicles, according to first reponders on the scene.

Emergency personnel say at least 7 people were hurt in the crash, including several children. Exact details on the victims wasn't available.

FOX 17 has confirmed that Aero Med was requested to respond, but later waived off. All victims were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

