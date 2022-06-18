7 GR juveniles arrested for gun & stolen cars at Grand Haven beach

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Police arrested seven juveniles on a variety of charges Saturday morning at the Grand Haven City Beach.

At 8: 53 a.m. Saturday, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the City Beach. Upon arriving at the scene, officers were told that masked individuals had left a stolen vehicle and that one of them had a pistol in his hand.

Officers chased the individuals on foot and apprehended seven juveniles from Grand Rapids.

A firearm also was recovered along with two stolen vehicles from Grand Rapids. A search of the vehicles revealed several other stolen items.

The seven were arrested on several charges.

The incident remains under investigation by Grand Haven Public Safety.

