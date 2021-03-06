Menu

68-year-old woman injured in Allendale crash

Posted at 5:03 PM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 17:03:45-05

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Officers responded to a crash on North Campus Drive and Lake Michigan Drive this afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a 19-year-old man from Texas pulled into the path of a 68-year-old woman as she was driving east on Lake Michigan Drive, causing her to roll into the median area.

Police say medical professionals treated the woman for minor injuries, who was then released. The male driver was uninjured in the incident.

The sheriff’s office tells us one lane on Lake Michigan Drive was closed for about an hour as investigation took place.

