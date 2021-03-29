54-year-old man seriously injured after stabbing in Olive Twp.

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the stabbing of a 54-year-old that happened early Monday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 8500 block of 120th Avenue, when a resident told 9-1-1 operators that a stabbing victim was lying on his front porch, according to a news release.

Deputies and medical first responders found the man with multiple stab wounds.

The victim also told deputies he was stabbed somewhere along the roadway on 120th Avenue.

Deputies say his injuries are severe.

He was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital for treatment, where he remains as of Monday morning.

Detectives are investigating the case now and anyone with information may contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.