53-year-old Park Township man injured in moped crash

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a crash involving one vehicle in Park Township this afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a Park Township resident of 53 years drove his moped west on Quincy Street when he lost control of the vehicle near 144th Avenue, overturning upon leaving the road.

The sheriff’s office says the driver was not wearing a helmet and that he was taken to Holland Community Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, authorities tell us.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube