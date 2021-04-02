$50K of damage sustained in Holland structure fire

HOLLAND, Mich. — Authorities responded to a structure fire in the area of Van Raalte Avenue and West 22nd Street this morning, according to the City of Holland.

We’re told fire crews discovered heavy smoke billowing from the rear of the building upon their arrival. The City says after a search was conducted, it was determined that no one was inside the building, adding that occupants on the first floor had escaped prior to contacting authorities.

Firefighters were reportedly able to control the fire, which originated in a low-level roof area, the City tells us.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation; however, we’re told an early determination suggests it was the result of wiring in a concealed attic space.

The City says the building and its contents suffered $50,000 worth of damage.

