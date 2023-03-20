5-year-old thrown from car in Jamestown Twp. collision

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A small child is hurt after a collision between two vehicles in Jamestown Township Monday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the crash happened before 1 p.m. at 24th Avenue and Greenly Street.

We’re told a 36-year-old from Hudsonville traveled west in a 2015 Chrysler Town & Country with two children — aged 3 and 5 — when the driver failed to yield before the intersection.

OCSO says the minivan was hit by a southbound 22-year-old Hudsonville motorist in a Chevrolet Traverse.

The impact caused the 5-year-old to be thrown from the vehicle as both cars came to a stop in the southwest corner, deputies explain.

Authorities say the 5-year-old landed in a ditch underneath the Chevy, later pulled out by first responders. The child was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

FOX 17

No other injuries were reported among the Chrysler’s occupants but the Chevy driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to OCSO.

Deputies say both children in the Chrysler were properly restrained before the crash.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube