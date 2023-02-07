4 suspects charged in Coopersville smoke shop burglary

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — The four suspects accused of burglarizing a Coopersville smoke shop early Monday morning have been arraigned.

The incident happened Feb. 6 at the Funky Monkey Smoke Shop on Randall Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told two 19-year-olds and an 18-year-old — all from Grand Rapids — were arraigned Tuesday for breaking and entering as well as for resisting a police officer. Deputies say they are all lodged at the Ottawa County Jail on $80,000 cash/surety bonds.

The fourth suspect, described as a 16-year-old from Grand Rapids, was transferred to Juvenile Court for breaking and entering, authorities say.

The case is currently under investigation.

