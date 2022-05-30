Watch
4 rescued from water at Grand Haven beach

Posted at 5:33 PM, May 30, 2022
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Four people were rescued at a Grand Haven beach Monday afternoon.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says they were alerted of two swimmers needing help in the water at Grand Haven State Park Beach before 4 p.m. between areas 3 and 4.

They say multiple agencies responded while beachgoers lined up into a human chain.

We’re told two people among the human chain struggled in the water during the rescue.

Public safety officials say authorities managed to rescue one of the swimmers and both of the human chain members.

Minor injuries were reported.

GHDPS says one individual was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital.

The people rescued are described as a 29-year-old Grand Rapids man, a 42-year-old Oakland County man and two 17-year-old Grand Rapids females.

