4 injured after car rolls on I-96 in Ottawa County

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say 4 people were hurt after a crash on I-96 overnight in Ottawa County.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. near 32nd Avenue in Wright Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a 30-year-old man from Kalamazoo and three female passengers were traveling in a black Nissan when the crash happened. The car reportedly rolled several times.

Police say one of the passengers may have grabbed onto the the steering wheel just prior to the crash.

All suffered non-life threatening injuries and they don't believe alcohol played a role.