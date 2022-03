BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 3-year-old Hudsonville boy is dead after being struck by a tractor.

The incident took place on a farm in Blendon Township on Monday at roughly 3:10 p.m.

Deputies say the tractor was being driven by a 21-year-old man at the time of the accident.

Blendon Township Fire/Rescue and Life Ambulance responded and attempted to provide life-saving measures before the child died of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.