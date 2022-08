HOLLAND, Mich. — Emergency services responded to a chemical spill at a Holland recreation center Monday.

The Holland Department of Public Safety (HDPS) says the spill happened at the Holland Aquatic Center on Maple Avenue.

We’re told all occupants evacuated but three individuals were treated at a local hospital.

Public safety officials say there is no threat to nearby businesses or other properties.

Fire officials are investigating the spill.

