3 in hospital after truck crashes into building in Blendon Twp.

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people were transported to the hospital after a truck crashed into a building Thursday morning in Blendon Township.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched just before 6:40 a.m. to a two-car injury crash with a pin-in, according to a news release.

Their investigation showed that a black Ram 1500 pickup was southbound on 48th Avenue when he hit a westbound Chevrolet Equinox.

After the impact, the truck hit the building at the corner of the intersection, crashed through a wall and came to a stop inside the building.

The passenger of the Equinox was trapped in her car and had to be extricated by the Blendon Township Fire Department.

Both drivers told deputies they were unsure of what happened and did not know who had the right of way at the intersection.

Witnesses also could not say for sure what color the light was for each direction.

Drivers from both vehicles were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The passenger of the white Equinox was also transported to the hospital, where she was listed in critical but stable condition.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate, and deputies are trying to determine which direction had the green light at the time of the crash.