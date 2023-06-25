3 hurt in Ottawa Co. crash, I-196 closed for hours

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says three people were hospitalized after a crash on I-196.

Deputies responded to the crash on westbound I-196, near mile marker 58, around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a 40-year-old woman from Holland was driving a pickup truck when it blew a tire.

The driver lost control of the pickup immediately and went off the shoulder. The pickup rolled over and ended up upside down.

No other vehicles were involved, but three of the five people in the pickup were hurt.

The driver, along with a 67-year-old woman in the pickup, were seriously hurt in the crash.

Another passenger, a 30-year-old man, received minor injuries.

A one-year-old and a 14-year-old were also in the pickup when it rolled over, but thankfully, neither was hurt.

The sheriff’s office says everyone was wearing a seat belt and the baby was properly strapped into a car seat.

The eastbound lanes of I-196 were closed for a little while, while the westbound lanes were shut down for several hours.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube