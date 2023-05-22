3 hurt, 1 golf cart hit in Ottawa County crash

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people were hurt in a traffic crash on Monday, when one car caused another car to overturn and hit a golf cart.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the crash unfolded at the intersection of 104th Avenue and Stanton Street.

One Volkswagon car did brake at a stop sign and kept driving north on 104th Avenue, striking a westbound Saturn vehicle.

The impact knocked the Saturn over and into a golf cart, which a 79-year-old was driving in the yard of a nearby house.

Deputies say the golf cart's driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition, and the two people in the Saturn, who were 18 and 15, were also hospitalized with minor injuries.

The Volkswagon's driver, a 23-year-old Muskegon man, was not hurt, but deputies determined with the help of witness statements that he was the at-fault driver.

He was cited for disregarding a stop sign, deputies say.

The road was closed while deputies investigated and cleared the scene, but has since reopened.

