2nd suspect arrested in connection to Allendale Township robbery

FOX 17
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened in Allendale Township earlier this month.

The incident took place in a parking lot near 48th Avenue and West Campus Drive on Jan. 18, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

Several men reportedly threatened a 19-year-old Grand Rapids man with a firearm and stole his sunglasses before taking off in a Jeep SUV.

Deputies say a chase with the vehicle ensued after the driver refused to stop. The pursuit was suspended after the SUV crossed county lines.

We’re told other deputies found a scuffle in progress at the scene of the robbery. Witnesses told investigators one of the combatants had a gun. He was arrested on firearm-related charges. His name is being withheld at this time.

OCSO released an update Monday saying another suspect was taken into custody Sunday. The suspect, 21-year-old Najour Weaver from Grand Rapids, was charged Monday on one count of unarmed robbery. He was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond.

The robbery is currently under investigation.

