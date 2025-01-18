1 arrested as Deputies investigate apparent armed robbery in Allendale Township

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is in custody after Ottawa County Deputies were called to the scene of an apparent armed robbery in Allendale Township Saturday morning.

It happened at 2:11 a.m. at a parking lot off 48th Avenue near West Campus Drive. A 19-year-old Grand Rapids man reported that a group of men threatened him with a gun, stole his sunglasses, then drove off in a Jeep SUV.

Deputies found a matching car nearby, but it refused to stop. A chase was started, but abandoned once the suspect car sped into Kent County.

Meanwhile, other deputies went to the parking lot where the robbery reportedly took place, finding a fight in progress. Witnesses told Deputies that one of the men involved had a gun. That suspect tried to hide, but Deputies found him and the gun nearby. We're told was taken to jail on firearm charges.

Deputies point out that no one identified in in the incident was a Grand Valley State University student and that no-one was hurt.

The case is being investigated and Ottawa County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone who might know anything about it to call them or Silent Observer at (877) 887-4536.

