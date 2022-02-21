25-year-old Grand Rapids woman dies following weekend crash

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman is dead following a crash in Allendale Township Saturday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened west of 48th Avenue on Fillmore Street.

We're told the woman was driving west on Fillmore Street in a 2010 Hyundai when she crossed the centerline and hit the shoulder along the eastbound lane before swerving across the centerline a second time and rolling off the westbound lane's shoulder. That was when deputies say the car hit a large metal pipe along the side of the road.

The woman was pinned inside her car until Allendale Township firefighters freed her, the sheriff's office says.

She was taken to Butterworth Hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries. Her name is being withheld at this time.