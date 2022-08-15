2023 Tulip Time poster art competition now live

HOLLAND, Mich. — West Michigan artists are invited to design the official poster for next year’s Tulip Time festival!

Organizers with Tulip Time say the deadline for the 13th annual First Bloem Art Competition is Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Participants are asked to submit designs that reflect the festival’s themes: tulips, Dutch heritage and the area’s growing diversity.

We’re told Prof. Margaret Vega of Kendall College Art and Design will choose the top 20 entries, one of which will serve as the official poster for the 2023 Tulip Time festival.

The winning entry will be revealed in February, organizers say.

The entry fee is $35 for up to three designs.

Click here for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube