Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

2023 Tulip Time poster art competition now live

2022 Winner Kate Moynihan
Elisabeth Marie Photography / Tulip Time
Kate Moynihan is the winner of 2022's Tulip Time poster competition.
2022 Winner Kate Moynihan
Posted at 10:38 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 10:38:18-04

HOLLAND, Mich. — West Michigan artists are invited to design the official poster for next year’s Tulip Time festival!

Organizers with Tulip Time say the deadline for the 13th annual First Bloem Art Competition is Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Participants are asked to submit designs that reflect the festival’s themes: tulips, Dutch heritage and the area’s growing diversity.

We’re told Prof. Margaret Vega of Kendall College Art and Design will choose the top 20 entries, one of which will serve as the official poster for the 2023 Tulip Time festival.

The winning entry will be revealed in February, organizers say.

The entry fee is $35 for up to three designs.

Click here for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered