2022 Holland Fall Fest to be held October 7-8

HOLLAND, Mich. — The City of Holland has announced the return of the Holland Fall Fest for Fall 2022. The event will be held Friday, October 7, and Saturday, October 8, in Downtown Holland.

One of the events will be the Community Tulip planting on Friday at 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at Window on the Waterfront. Volunteers will also be needed for planting tulips on Saturday from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. and 10 a.m.-12 p.m. They will help plant 75,000 tulip bulbs so that they will bloom in spring for the 2023 Tulip Time Festival. Volunteers are recommended to bring their own gardening gloves. Tools and instructions will be provided at the site. People who volunteer will also be treated to coffee from Biggby Coffee of Holland.

The Fall Fest Artisan will be open on both days from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Windmill Garden Islands. The market features hand-crafted jewelry, home décor, artwork, clothing, and specialty foods. Visitors at the market will have the opportunity to tour the gardens at Windmill Island, as well as the DeZwaan Windmill, the Dutch carousel, and the miniature Dutch village.

On Friday, eight professional pumpkin carvers will appear along 8th Street from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. They will be carving jack-o-lanterns throughout the afternoon and evening. At 7 p.m., the jack-o-lanterns will be lit and on display until 10 p.m. The professional pumpkin carvers will return to carve 3D pumpkin displays on Saturday from 12 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday will also have street performers on 8th Street from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. The performers will include musicians, face painters, and balloon twisters.

On Saturday, the professional pumpkin carvers will carve 3D sculptures at the Holland Farmer’s Market from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Kids will also be able to paint their own pumpkins that they bring from home for $1, with painting supplies provided from the Fris Supply Shop. The Holland Farmer’s Market will feature seasonal décor items, including pumpkins, gourds, mums, corn shocks, apples, squash, Brussels sprouts, potatoes, and carrots. The market also has bread and baked goods, farm-raised meat, fish, honey, maple syrup, jam, as well as specialty foods and beverages.

The 2022 Holland Fall Fest will be held October 7-8.

