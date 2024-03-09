2 sent to the hospital after driver loses control, hits tree

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 22-year-old female lost control of her car after hitting water over the road, sending her and a 22-year-old man to the hospital.

On Saturday just after 2:15 a.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of a single car versus tree crash in Olive Township.

Early investigation revealed a 22-year-old woman from Allendale was driving eastbound on Fillmore Street when she hit water over the road causing her to lose control. Her vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

Deputies say she had minor injuries.

The passenger, a 22-year-old man from Zeeland, had serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Olive Township Fire assisted on scene with patient care and traffic control.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube