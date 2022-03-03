2 Ottawa County men charged for child sexually abusive material

MARNE/ZEELAND, Mich. — Two Ottawa County men have been charged for alleged possession of child sexually abusive material.

Michigan State Police says 42-year-old Benjamin Andrew Baine and 35-year-old Christopher Michael Newfer were also charged for using a computer to commit a crime.

Both men were arraigned in 58th District Court (Newfer on Feb. 25; Baine on March 3).

MSP urges parents to have discussions with their children on how to safely navigate the Internet. View more resources at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the MSP Computer Crimes Unit.

If you believe a child has been sexually exploited, report it here.

