2 more Ottawa County flocks test positive for bird flu; 4th this month

LANSING, Mich. — Bird flu was detected among two more commercial flocks in Ottawa County.

The recent infections bring the county’s total number of cases this month to four, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development (MDARD).

We’re told a backyard flock in Jackson County also tested positive for HPAI, its first since the outbreak began in 2022.

The state urges necessary precautions such as the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect animals and residents from the disease.

“Everyone has a role to play in protecting against HPAI and limiting its capability to take hold and spread,” says Tim Boring, director of MDARD. “Following biosecurity protocols, like using personal protective equipment when caring for animals, is critical to ensuring the health of humans and animals.”

While the public health risk for HPAI is considered low, MDARD assures residents that no birds or products that test positive for bird flu will go through the food chain.

Michiganders are reminded to cook and handle bird products — including eggs — properly.

MDARD urges the following precautions to protect against HPAI:



Keep domestic birds indoors or keep them in a fully enclosed space.

Wash your hands when moving into another coop and before and after handling poultry.

Clean boots and equipment when moving into another coop.

Don’t share equipment with other farms or across different coops.

If equipment cannot be disinfected, throw them away.

Give well or city water to birds for drinking.

Secure all bird feed; make sure rodents and wild birds can't get to them.

