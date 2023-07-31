2 juveniles in custody after pursuit ends with crash in Zeeland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP/ZEELAND, Mich. — Two juveniles were arrested following a chase that ended with a crash Sunday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO) says they responded to a domestic assault reported out of Holland Township south of Riley Street on 112th Avenue.

We’re told a friend gave the suspect a ride while authorities were on their way. Deputies found the car and tried to conduct a traffic stop when the driver sped off.

The car led authorities on a brief chase until it left the road and hit a fire hydrant in Zeeland, according to OCSO.

Deputies say both of the car’s occupants ran off but were quickly apprehended. The passenger reportedly had a gun.

OSCO says the suspects were later taken to the Ottawa County Youth Home.

The incident is still being investigated. Those with knowledge of the events described are encouraged to connect with deputies or Silent Observer.

