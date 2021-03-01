Menu

2 injured in Olive Township crash involving bus

All injuries are non-life threatening
Posted at 5:02 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 17:02:20-05

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were injured in a crash between a car and a bus that happened Monday afternoon in Olive Township.

Officers responded to the crash just before 3 p.m. at 144th Avenue and New Holland Street in Ottawa County.

A 25-year-old Holland Township woman was heading eastbound on New Holland St. and did not stop for a stop sign at 144th Ave.

She struck a passenger bus heading northbound.

The bus, which was being driven by a 45-year-old Holland Township man and had one passenger, overturned on the roadway after the impact.

The woman was injured in the crash, but denied transport to the hospital.

The 78-year-old man riding the bus was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injures

The driver of the bus was not injured.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

This accident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

