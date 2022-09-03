2 hospitalized after Ottawa Co. crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people went to the hospital Friday evening after a crash in Holland Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash on West Shore Drive, north of Riley Street, just before 8 p.m. Friday.

The sheriff’s office says a woman from Holland pulled out of the Meijer parking lot and into the path of another car.

The driver of the car leaving the parking lot did not get hurt but her passenger, another woman from Holland, received serious injuries and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the other car, a man from Holland, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

