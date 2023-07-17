2 Georgia men arraigned on mail theft charges in Georgetown Twp. incident

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two men accused of stealing mail in Georgetown Township over the weekend were formally arraigned Monday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says a witness noticed a vehicle driving west of 12th Avenue on Rosewood Street early Sunday. A person was seen reaching inside mailboxes along the road, authorities say.

We’re told deputies executed a traffic stop as the vehicle’s occupants tried to toss out the mail. Both suspects were taken into custody.

The suspects, a 26-year-old and 25-year-old from Georgia, were both charged with five counts of mail theft, deputies say.

Those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to connect with deputies. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

