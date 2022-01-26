2 children hurt, 1 in critical condition following Robinson Township crash

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four people are hospitalized following a crash in Ottawa County Wednesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash took place in Robinson Township between 96th Avenue and 104th Avenue on Lake Michigan Drive.

We’re told a 33-year-old Troy woman was traveling west when she lost control of the car and drove across the center line, causing her to get hit by a vehicle driven by a 59-year-old Nunica man.

The crash resulted in three hospitalizations among the occupants in the Troy woman’s vehicle, authorities say. Two of them, a 6-year-old girl and a 54-year-old woman, are listed in critical condition. Deputies say a 3-year-old boy was also hurt but is expected to be okay.

The Nunica man in the other vehicle was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office says the road was covered in snow at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

