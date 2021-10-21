19-year-old from Midland dies in Georgetown Township crash

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Midland woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Georgetown Township Thursday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the 19-year-old victim was driving eastward on Fillmore Street when she lost control and moved into the path of a westbound vehicle, driven by a 23-year-old Allendale resident.

Both vehicles made impact at the intersection on Fillmore Street and 28th Avenue, deputies say.

We’re told the Midland woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the Allendale driver was treated by emergency responders, adding the crash had closed Fillmore Street for a few hours as investigations took place.

